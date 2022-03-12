GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It may be a few days early, but that didn’t stop people from having fun celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day in downtown Green Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Green was everywhere, and for once, it wasn’t because of the Green Bay Packers.

“It’s a deep respect for our culture and the hardships that the Irish have gone through,” said Theresa Sincoular who is the president of the Northeast Wisconsin Shamrock Club.



The event hasn’t happened since the pandemic began so organizers said they were happy they were able to have it this year.

Dozens of people braved the cold for a parade to start off the festivities. Dozens of people marched from Hagemeister Park along the river to St. Brendan’s Inn.

Organizers set up a large tent in the Inn’s parking lot where The Heritage Academy of Irish Dance treated a large audience to an assortment of traditional Irish dances as well as more contemporary songs like Cotton Eye Joe.

There were also Irish bands, arts and crafts for the kids, and food and drinks.

“Look for the joy if you can’t find it bring it with you,” said Sue Kane a De Pere resident, who dressed like a leprechaun for the event.

People in attendance told Local 5 that the event showed that Irish people always look on the bright side of things and also know how to have a great time.

The Shamrock Club of Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin and downtown Green Bay teamed up to put on this event.

