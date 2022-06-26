APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The March for Roe drew hundreds of people to the Fox Valley to make their voices heard after the repeal of Roe v. Wade. Their message was clear — they do not agree with this decision and want immediate action taken in Wisconsin.

Faith Roska, Oshkosh, said, “Nine people I didn’t vote for walked into a room and decided my rights for me.”

She said she did not mean to become a leader during this March for Roe protest — she just shows up for the causes she cares about.

“I feel like when we talk about abortion everybody thinks of 20-year-old girls that aren’t paying attention to what they’re doing and it’s not always about that,” said Roska. “There are late term abortions that are needed for nonviable pregnancies, there are women that need abortions to save their own lives and frankly there are women that need abortions because it’s their business and nobody else’s.”

The Wisconsin ACLU, among others, is calling for a repeal of Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban.

Parker Dedeker, ACLU Wisconsin, said “Listen to the voices of Wisconsinites. Don’t let political processes and partisanship get in the way. It is the rights of Americans and the right of Wisconsin that needs to be protected.”

“For poor women, women of color, queer women, these women don’t have these resources and it’s really not an attack on America, it’s an attack on poor America,” said Roska.

Protestors are also using their platform to educate people on their options.

Kate Gargo, Appleton, said, “I am making sure people know that they can get abortion pills by mail if they go to PlanCpills.org they can find out information no matter what state they’re in, all 50 states, there are options available.”

Despite this being a controversial issue we only saw one person who may have been a counter protestor but lost them quickly in the sea of hundreds, so we were not able to talk.