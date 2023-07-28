DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Mid Vallee Golf Course in De Pere was host to Tee Up for Cancer, an annual event that benefits the Connie Rutledge Legacy Fund.

Created in memory of Connie Rutledge, all proceeds from the event will go to help women diagnosed with gynecologic cancers throughout Wisconsin.

Rutledge created Tee Up for Cancer as a fun way to engage the community and raise financial support for women impacted by gynecological cancers.

Local 5 News caught up with Beth Seymour, the Director of the Connie Rutledge Legacy Fund, who explained just how important this event means to women all through Wisconsin.

“There’s not a lot of help out there for these women,” explained Seymour. “Some of them can’t work while undergoing treatment, so we help reduce the stress and help women through the difficult time.”

Officials say since 2010, the Connie Rutledge Legacy Fund has helped support over 400 women with over $430,000.

Shotgun start for the golf outing took place at 11:00 a.m., and golfers will be treated to a dinner buffet with a silent auction after completing their rounds.

Those interested in making a difference and helping women affected by gynecological cancers can click here.