MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season right around the corner, some individuals are looking to lend a helping hand through Menasha’s VolunteerFEST.

More than 40 local nonprofits set up shop at the event, hoping that those attending will sign up to volunteer through their organization.

The annual event put on by Volunteer Fox Cities is open to everyone interested in attending.

“People are always wanting to give back,” said Susan Vanden Heuvel, Executive Director for Volunteer Fox Cities. “Maybe they have an hour a month, we find a lot of parents doing it with their kids, grandparents doing it with their grandkids.”

The event lasted until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.