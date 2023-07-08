GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds gathered for the 18th annual “Pearly Gates Veterans Benefit” in Green Bay. Michael Marquette enlisted in the army when he was 21 and travels from Florida to northeast Wisconsin every year to support local veterans.

“I know a lot of people here, these are friends of mine that I made over the years and the veterans that are still here it’s important for me to be able to come home and contribute because there is still a need, and these are my people and so that is why I come back to do this work,” explained Marquette.

The benefit is known for raising more than $100,000 for those who have served.

“Honoring our veterans, something that some of them have not gotten in the past, and I think it’s a renewed energy for patriotism and people just want to do what is right. These people deserve credit, and we are giving it to them,” stated Gene Russo, committee member of the Pearly Gates Veteran Benefit.

Before returning home to Florida, Marquette says he hopes to inspire others to appreciate the country he fought for.

“It is easy for American civilians to take all of this for granted. I invite you to think about that and think about everything that represents, and you will take your country a little more seriously and be a little bit more grateful that you live in the United States of America,” said Marquette.

Donations for local veterans can be made at the Pearly Gates Bar & Grill in Green Bay.