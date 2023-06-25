HOWARD, Wis (WFRV) – Hundreds gathered for the 20th “Parins Cruise for Cancer Ride”. Proceeds from the event will benefit local charities. Harley Davidson owner Dixie Kinnard says she takes pride in giving back to her community.



“We’re raising money for local charities, helping people battle cancer on their cancer journey,” stated Kinnard.



Jerry Parins says he is thankful to receive support from so many for two decades.



“You’re all warriors, being here right now, this is our 20th year, and every year it’s gotten better, there’s so many great people to thank, we’d be here another hour to thank all the people,” explained Parins.



Kinnard says she will continue to help those in need.



“We feel it is so important to be involved in the community and give back to local charities, we love working with Jerry Parins he’s become a local well-known name in the community,” said Kinnard.



Nine charities will receive donations from the event.