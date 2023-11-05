OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds gathered for the 7th annual American Cue Sports State Billiards Tournament, the tournament features more than 600 participants. Rodney Johnson says the event allows him to improve as a player.

“What I enjoy most about it, part of it is competition and the variety of people you come across, you just run across a lot of interesting players from all walks of life,” stated Johnson.

Players participating in the tournament say it allows them to meet players from across the state.

“I enjoy the people, I’m a people person and love meeting new players and the sport itself,” said Veronica Lyon of Wausau.

“At this level, you see a lot of different competition and it’s incredible what we can learn,” said Lacey Torzewski of Wausau.

Johnson encourages others to participate in future tournaments.

“Join a pool league because then you start to get the variety of pool players at all skill levels and most people will start to enjoy it and play it even more,” said Johnson.

Winners of the tournament will receive cash prizes of more than $7,000.