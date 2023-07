APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Houdini Plaza was the place to be on Wednesday evening as the BFK Children’s Parade took center stage in Appleton.

The free event, where kids and families parade through the streets of downtown Appleton in costumes and customized floats, saw hundreds of people attend.

Following the parade, eventgoers continued on at City Park, where families enjoyed food trucks, live music, free activities, a fire dancing performance, and an award ceremony.