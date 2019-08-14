Hundreds line up to be first for Hamilton tickets

About 600 theater fans wait outside before tickets go on sale

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s one of the most awarded Broadway musicals and it’s making its way right here to Northeast Wisconsin.

Hamilton is coming to Appleton this fall, with tickets going on sale starting today. Hundreds lined up outside the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center to be one of the first to claim theirs.

“I was planning on going there between 3 and 1 at some point but I was getting a little nervous that I might not get in,” says Appleton resident Ron Hawkinson.

Hawkinson was first in line this morning for tickets to HAMILTON, the Tony Award-winning musical headlining at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. He arrived at 10 o’clock last night to secure his seats for the highly anticipated event.

“I sat in the car for a while and I thought, ‘Well, if I’m here I might as well stand in line,'” said Hawkinson. “It would be kind of funny if I’m sitting here in the car and watch somebody walk right by me and go put their chair in line first! So I just went and got in line.”

Ron was one of about 600 to line-up outside the performing arts center. When word got out about the musical coming to Appleton, those at the center anticipated for just as much.

“Our community just supports the arts in such a very important way that it makes these exceptional live experiences possible for so many in our community,” said Maria VanLaanen, President of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

And tickets are expected to sell, sell, sell.

“We will have a big rush today, we will sell a lot of tickets today but people should make sure to continue to watch our website at foxcitiespac.com for ticket availability and the latest information,” said VanLaanen.

For some, like Ron, it was a first-time experience waiting in line for theater tickets. But after the build-up and anticipation surrounding HAMILTON, they might just have to do it again.

“If something as spectacular as Hamilton comes along, yeah; no big deal,” said Hawkinson. “Sure.”

You can find more information on the musical and how to get tickets online right here.