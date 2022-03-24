APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Cities Employment Fair gets underway at 1pm at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center. 113 companies will be at this fair to recruit employees.

Staffing shortages have impacted most businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin with many of them having to change their recruiting strategies to bring in candidates. Foremost Farm saw a 30 percent decrease in staff over the past few months and have raised wages to bring in more employees.

The job fair will include employees from a variety of different businesses and include positions such as administrative, service, manufacturing, healthcare, and other professional positions.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume, but not required. You can visit their website for more information.