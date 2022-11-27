MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc’s Ever-gleams on 8th provides a Christmas atmosphere for downtown Manitowoc. Vice President of the Ever-gleams says the tress play a significant role in Manitowoc’s history.



“It’s really a big part of our heritage here in Manitowoc we have a long history of aluminum manufacturing,” said Jordan Kabat Vice President Evergleams on 8th.

The Ever-gleam trees are shining bright as ever in downtown Manitowoc. Coordinator of the trees say that they are meant to spread Christmas cheer throughout the city.

“Well, I mean obviously they’re a big sparkly attraction,” said Kabat.



Hundreds of trees are on display as a part of the Ever-gleams in Manitowoc. Kabat says the beauty of the trees will draw many to the city.

“We’ve worked very hard over the last several years to get the trees into businesses and make the downtown area an attraction during the holiday season,” stated Kabat.

Kabat says he and others began placing the trees on display two weeks before Thanksgiving and he hopes the display brings joy to the community.

“If you come down to downtown Manitowoc, if you stop in at the library here at Manitowoc public library, we have the largest display.; you can see here this full array.”



If you are interested in checking out the bright shining trees, the Ever-gleams will be on display for all until January 8th.