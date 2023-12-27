WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds of people attended a funeral on Wednesday at Weyauwega-Fremont High School for the four siblings killed in a car crash in Waupaca County on December 16.

The siblings’ stepfather, pastor Kurt Schilling, led the 90-minute service. All four siblings were alumni of or students in the Weyauwega Fremont School District.

Daniel & Fabian Gonzalez Lilian & Daniela Gonzalez

“I’m supposed to have words because I’m a pastor, but I find myself in moments in life like this where sometimes I don’t know what to say,” said Schilling.

Family and friends said all four siblings were delightful people.

25-year-old Daniel and 23-year-old Fabian lived together and worked in Waushara County as dairy technicians on a farm there. Their cousin said their work ethic always stood out to him. Both young men dreamed of being mechanics someday.

Daniel loved music and was looking forward to celebrating New Year’s with his family. He donated his organs after his death, and there was a ‘hero walk’ ceremony last week to honor him.

Family members said Fabian was very outgoing and liked to go to the gym to stay healthy.

14-year-old Lilian was a freshman at Weyauwega-Fremont High School and loved to make music and dance. She wanted to be a teacher someday. Nine-year-old Daniela was the youngest, and her parents said she was the sweetest little girl and that they missed her hugs.

“It’s heartbreaking to see my cousins, all four of them, in front of us like that,” said Luis Gonzalez-Quizhpe.

A link to the siblings’ obituary can be found here.

Throughout his sermon during the funeral ceremony, Schilling spoke about how he and his family have leaned on their strong Christian faith to get through this difficult time.

“Some people say I’m strong because of this no I’m not strong, God is in me as he is in his people,” said Schilling.

On the night of the crash, Schilling described getting worried when the siblings stopped answering their phones. He said he and his wife Paulina were able to track the location of their cell phones, and it brought them to the site of the crash.

He described how painful it was to see his stepchildren taken away in body bags.

All four siblings are originally from Ecuador. Schilling said they all came to the United States about seven years ago. He said he’s grown to love each of them as his own.

Their one surviving brother, Jorge, still remains in Ecuador. Family members said his applications for a visa to come to the United States to grieve with his family have been denied.

Schilling took some time in his sermon during the funeral to implore local politicians to help them bring Jorge to the United States. Family members have said they’ve also reached out to the U.S. Embassy in Ecuador but haven’t been successful in bringing Jorge to Wisconsin.

Police suspect that Neenah resident Scott Farmer was intoxicated when he drove the wrong way on US 10 and crashed into the Gonzales’ car.

He now faces several charges related to the crash, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. This would be his fifth operating while intoxicated conviction if he’s found guilty of these charges.

The Gonzalez family has attended both of Farmer’s court appearances, asking that he be held accountable for his actions. They’ve also asked the state of Wisconsin to strengthen their drunk driving laws so other families don’t have to go through what they are experiencing right now.

“Over the years in my ministry, I’ve buried a couple [of] very young precious children, but I never expected to be in a position where I was burying four of our children,” said Schilling. “Nothing else matters in life but the people that you love.”

Both Schilling and Gonzalez-Quizhpe thanked the community for their support during this difficult time.

There’s one more funeral service scheduled for the siblings. It’s at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyauwega on Friday at 3 p.m. Prior to the service, there’s a visitation at 1 p.m. at the same church.

Family members said they will then bring the siblings to Ecuador, where they will be buried. They expect that this will happen sometime at the end of January.