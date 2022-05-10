(WFRV) – An interdiction hosted by Forest County Sheriff’s Office led to hundreds of traffic stops and multiple arrests.

According to the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, on April 29 a high-intensity criminal interdiction was held across Forest County. The interdiction reportedly lasted eight hours.

Across the eight hours, a total of 107 traffic stops were done. The following stats were provided:

Warnings Issued: 108

Citations Issued: 20

K9 Deployed: 41 Positive K9 Indications: 25 Negative K9 Indications: 16

Total Arrests: 24 18 Drug Arrests Drugs included Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Prescription Pills and Marijuana Five Bail Jumping Two Operating While Under the Influence Arrests Two Operating after Revocation Arrests One Warrant Arrest One Carrying a Concealed Weapon Arrest One Operating Without a Valid License – 2nd offense One Resist/Obstructing an Officer Arrest



Officials reportedly used Crandon’s Community Building for the interdiction. Multiple agencies ranging from Menominee County Michigan to Oconto County assisted as well.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.