SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 750 people have signed a petition asking for the removal of Shawano School District Superintendent Randi Anderson.

The petition on its own doesn’t have the power to force Anderson out, rather those who signed the petition tell Local 5 News they hope to put pressure on the Shawano School District School Board to remove her.

“Everyone who resides in the district and even beyond that needs to see the bigger picture and how it will impact our community as a whole if we keep going down this rabbit hole with Randi Anderson as the superintendent,” said a former Shawano School District student named Karly when asked why she had signed the petition.

Those who signed the petition tell Local 5 News there are several reasons why they are upset with Anderson and other district leaders.

Shawano School District is staring down a $2 million budget deficit and recently gave nine staff members preliminary non-renewal notices and chose to not replace 11 other staff members who will be retiring. This amounts to about $1.5 million in savings.

Since Anderson became superintendent before the 2019-2020 school year, several positions have been added in the central office and the total compensation for central office staff as a whole is 18 percent more than before Anderson became superintendent. The 18 percent number was given to Local 5 News when we directly asked for pay comparisons between years.

A district administrator says that staff compensation has gone up in this time frame as well.

Local 5 News looked at board meeting minutes which note resignations, retirements, and appointments and found that since Aug. 2, at least 20 district employees have resigned or chosen to retire by the end of the school year.

“We need our veteran teachers to share and mentor the new ones, and they need to feel supported,” said Karly who said she was concerned that many of her favorite teachers growing up are no longer with the district. “Inside and outside the classroom, we can’t afford to lose them.”

For over two weeks, Local 5 News has reached out to Anderson for comment on the state of the district but she hasn’t agreed to answer our questions.