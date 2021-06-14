Hungry kids can find free nutritious meals this summer thanks to Green Bay School District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Hungry kids can find free nutritious meals this summer. Thanks to the Green Bay Area School District’s annual summer food program. It’s open to all children, serving up breakfast and lunch five days a week.

All this summer the Green Bay Area Public School District will be feeding hungry kids. Offering up breakfast and lunch through much of August – at schools, parks and community partners like the Children’s Museum.

“I definitely think this is an extra sort of positive program that is available to people during this hard time for everyone,” said Emma Waszak from the Children’s Museum.

“Everyone needs food, everyone needs to eat and our meals are balanced and nutritious,” said Lynette Kiehnau.

Kiehnau is the food service director for the school district. She says the program is open to anyone ages 1 to 18 and families don’t have to qualify to receive a bag filled with nutritious food.

Where for breakfast, it’s perhaps cereal and fruit and come lunch…..

“Every meal they do receive a carton of milk and meat/meal alternative, a vegetable and a fruit,” Kiehnau said.

The program is all about keeping kids fed and this summer the school district predicts they’ll provide some 75,000 meals. Funded by the USDA, the program fills a void left during summer when free or reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.

Starting Monday, serving students enrolled in summer school programs and come Wednesday distributing bags of food at park locations across the city.

“We’re providing a meal, so families don’t have to pack a meal, for those students who are hanging out at the park all day,” Kiehnau said.

It’s a service open to anyone, not just Green Bay students, with school and park locations available on the school district’s website. And you are urged to take part in this annual summertime effort just getting underway .

“Makes the day a little bit more accessible for a lot more families in our area,” said Waszak..

“It’s actually a win-win for everyone,” Kiehnau said.

Here is a link to the summer lunch program