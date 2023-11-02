KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – Human remains were recently discovered on the Menominee Indian Reservation by a hunter, Menominee Tribal authorities say.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department says the human remains were discovered in the Menominee forest by a hunter on October 30, prompting a joint investigation by numerous departments, including the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Authorities say the identity of the person and the cause of death is unknown at this time, however, authorities have assured that the community is not at risk.

A joint investigation is currently being conducted by the Menominee Tribal Police Department, FBI, Menominee Tribal Enterprises, Menominee Tribal Conservation, Menominee Town Fire Department, Menominee Emergency Management, and the Menominee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.

No additional details have been provided.