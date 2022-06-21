GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist is coming to Wisconsin’s own Titletown in July.

Hunter Hayes‘ music dives into multiple genres, including country, pop, and alt-rock. His first album was released in 2000, and he later released a well-known hit called ‘Storm Warning.’

The five-time Grammy nominee is set to take the stage on Saturday, July 16, for the next free Titletown Beats concert series.

Organizers said the concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. in Titletown Plaza, located on the west side of Ridge Road.

But make sure to get there earlier, since a DJ opener will perform at 6:00 p.m. before Hayes takes the stage.

There will also be free parking, explained organizers. Just make sure to park at Titletown and Lambeau Field parking lots.

What not to bring: Titletown staff urges guests to not bring carry-in food and beverages, lawn chairs, or umbrellas to the event. You can, however, share your love of the artist for the night.

For more information like tickets and other concerts, click here.