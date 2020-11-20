Hunters line up early for Fleet Farm’s ‘Orange Friday’ shopping special

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s that time of year again- deer hunting season officially gets underway this weekend.

In preparation for deer camp, plenty of hunters will be headed to Fleet Farm for the store’s annual ‘Orange Friday’ sale. Each year, those at Fleet Farm prepare themselves to meet the demands of hunters.

Dozens of hunters filed into the store since the early morning hours, ready to shop for some special deals. Think of it as Black Friday, but for hunters. Fleet Farm started Orange Friday in 2012 as a day to help hunters prepare, fully equipped for a successful hunt.

As a promotion, the first 500 shoppers were gifted with a limited-edition Fleet Farm ‘Orange Friday’ blaze orange hat as well as a scratch-off coupon. Stores also invite DNR officials to store locations to help on the busy day for those hunters purchasing licenses.

For those hunters who missed out on the morning rush, there’s no need to worry. Fleet Farm will be open until 8 tonight, ready to help those hunters gather all of the necessities before heading off to camp.