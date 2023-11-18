CRIVITZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Some people travel further than others for the chance to experience gun deer season in Wisconsin.

Just ask Tom Andronowitz who came all the way from Connecticut so that he could hunt this weekend with his relatives in Crivitz. He said he flew into O’Hare in the Chicago suburbs where he met up with his relatives and then drove up to Crivitz.

“You can’t beat the bucks in Crivitz, Wisconsin,” he said. “I hope to get my first buck in Crivitz, Wisconsin.”

Local Five News caught up with Andronowitz on Friday afternoon at Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market. He was with his relative Mike Navarra who is from Park Ridge, Ill. Meeting up and going hunting each fall has become a tradition for the two men.

“I used to be a city slicker until I met my wife, whose parents were from Wisconsin and they’re hunters so I just kind of got brought into the family business,” said Navarra.

“To hang out with my cousins, have a good time, lots of good laughs and lots of good memories” said Andronowitz when asked what he’s most looking forward to this hunting season.

They are among the thousands of hunters heading north through Crivitz to their deer camps. Officials at Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market told Local Five News that hunting season is one of their busiest times of the year.

“It really is about excitement, tradition and anticipation,” said Kevin Goldberg who is the manager of the Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market location in Suamico.

On the most hectic days, hunters will drop off around 600 deer at the meat market. Officials said the busiest day is usually Monday.

“Cars lined up right out in the highway over there to the point where they’ve had to have police come and have everybody go out to the side,” said Kevin Goldberg.

Local businesses make sure their shelves are stocked and their taps are full for all the hunters. On Friday afternoon, the day before hunting season begins, hunters fill Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market to grab last-minute snacks and supplies.

The Checkerboard restaurant opened nine months ago in Crivitz so the staff there is experiencing their first hunting season. They told Local Five News that they’ve seen an influx of customers on Friday.

“Absolutely (we’re going to be busy this week), I’ve already talked to a few of them and they say this is their busiest weekend of the year,” said owner Mick Moriva.

Moriva said she’s scheduled extra staff for this weekend and has specials ready to go to accommodate the extra people coming to the restaurant. She said she hopes that everybody stays safe out there this week and that people are patient on the roads.

The Checkerboard restaurant has found a niche as a higher-end restaurant with several self-serve beer taps.

Gun deer season begins on Saturday and runs through Nov. 26.