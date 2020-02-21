Hunters to gather for annual Wisconsin State Hunting Expo at KI Convention Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to grab your best hunter’s orange and head out to the KI Convention Center!

The 2020 Wisconsin State Hunting Expo is happening this weekend, with hunters visiting from around the world. With more than 135 vendors in attendance for this year’s hunting expo, there’s a wide variety of things to see. From food plots to big game hunting in Africa, the list practically goes on.

“South Africa, New Zealand, Canada, all of the western states are represented here,” said Robert Posewitz, Show promoter for the Wisconsin State Hunting Expo. “So if you’re looking or interested in going out west or going to Africa and to book a hunting trip- this is the place to be.”

From planting food plots to big game hunting in Africa, this year’s hunting expo has it all.



The 2020 Wisconsin State Hunting Expo begins today @KIConvention Center and runs through Sunday. I’m talking to vendors about the upcoming season. 🦌 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/6LrrG9xwGx — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) February 21, 2020

If there was ever a training season for hunting- this is it. Here, hunters from far and wide will be showcasing all of the latest and greatest innovations in hunting.

“Hunting season’s over, guys are getting itchy and excited about next year’s hunting season and they’re starting to plan for it,” says Posewitz. “They can pick up trail cameras and get their food plot seed for spring to plant. Everything is here this weekend.”

And the expo is friendly to hunters of all shapes and sizes.

“There’s a laser shoot and a little archery shoot,” said Posewitz. “We have ‘Mischief & Magic’ coming out to paint the kids’ faces in camouflage, naturally, and the blow up animal balloons so yeah, it’s a family event.”