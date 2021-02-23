Hunters, trappers kill 52 wolves on Wisconsin’s opening day

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s wolf quota is nearly halfway full after just one day of hunting and trapping.

The Department of Natural Resources launched a one-week wolf hunt on Monday.

The department reports that as of Tuesday morning hunters and trappers had killed 52 wolves, filling nearly 44% of the 119-animal statewide quota.

Of the DNR’s six management zones, the central Wisconsin zone, which includes portions of Adams, Juneau, Monroe, Clark and Eau Claire counties, yielded the most kills at 17.

The season is scheduled to continue through Sunday, although the DNR may close zones early as their quotas are reached.