Hunting group sues to force Wisconsin wolf hunt

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wyoming Wolves_1556662321636

FILE – This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Hunters killed 76 wolves during Wyoming’s first season for legally hunting wolves since 2013 after the state won back the authority to manage the animals. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A national hunting group is suing to force an immediate start to Wisconsin’s wolf season.

Kansas-based Hunter Nation Inc. filed the suit Tuesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court in Wisconsin.

The group is seeking an order forcing the state Department of Natural Resources to start the season immediately.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the federal endangered species list last month. The DNR is planning to resume hunts in November but a group of GOP lawmakers demanded the agency start them now.

The DNR’s board refused last week out of concerns that Wisconsin’s Chippewa tribes haven’t been consulted as per treaty rights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kewaunee boys hand Southern Door first conference loss, Mishicot girls upend unbeaten Howards Grove

High School Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon wins Game of the Week, Kimberly beats Beaver Dam

High School Sports Xtra: Wrestling Regionals Recap

Digital Exclusive: WIAA Girls Basketball Brackets

High School Sports Xtra: Sheboygan hockey remembers fallen teammate

SNC Athletic Director Tim Bald on Sports Xtra