Hunting group sues to force Wisconsin wolf hunt

FILE – This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Hunters killed 76 wolves during Wyoming’s first season for legally hunting wolves since 2013 after the state won back the authority to manage the animals. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A national hunting group is suing to force an immediate start to Wisconsin’s wolf season.

Kansas-based Hunter Nation Inc. filed the suit Tuesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court in Wisconsin.

The group is seeking an order forcing the state Department of Natural Resources to start the season immediately.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the federal endangered species list last month. The DNR is planning to resume hunts in November but a group of GOP lawmakers demanded the agency start them now.

The DNR’s board refused last week out of concerns that Wisconsin’s Chippewa tribes haven’t been consulted as per treaty rights.