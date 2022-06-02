KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kewaunee School District was notified of a possible safety concern involving a high school student on June 1.

According to a report from the Kewaunee Police Department, a hunting weapon was found inside a locked vehicle on school property.

Based on an ongoing investigation by the Kewaunee school district and police department, it was determined that there was a disagreement between two students.

The student responsible will be facing significant school consequences and law enforcement consequences.

However, it has been determined that there was no credible threat to any other student or staff, and there is no ongoing safety threat to the school or community.

No other information was provided.

