(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers vetoed multiple bills ranging from penalties for attending a riot to allowing hunting ranches to raise bovids.

Below are the bills that were vetoed by Gov. Evers:

Riot penalty, PFC commission membership bills

Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills that would create new penalties for attending a riot.

The bill would have defined a riot as a public disturbance that involves an unlawful assembly. Attending or participating in such a gathering would have been a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail or a felony punishable by up three-and-a-half years in prison depending on whether property damage or injuries occurred.

The bill came in response to protests over a police shooting in Kenosha in 2020. Evers vetoed the bill Thursday, saying current law already prohibits such behavior and the bill could be used to infringe on freedom of speech.

Bill eliminating minimum voucher ages

Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have eliminated the minimum age for attending voucher schools. Republicans introduced the bill in October.

The proposal would have eliminated the minimum age for attending four-year-old kindergarten, five-year-old kindergarten or first grade at schools in the state’s three voucher programs. Students who attend voucher schools get government subsidies to defray their tuition.

Evers vetoed the bill Thursday, saying the measure would lead to more students in voucher schools and rising property taxes to cover their subsidies.

Bill setting up hunts for farm-raised bovids

Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have allowed hunting ranches to raise bovids.

That’s a term for cloven-hoofed mammals, including bison, buffalo, sheep, goats and antelopes. Republicans who introduced the bill argued that many such animals are already being raised on Wisconsin game farms.

Evers vetoed the bill on Thursday, saying in his veto message that he objects to the increasing the number of non-native species that can be raised and hunted in captivity. He said he supports fair-chase hunting.