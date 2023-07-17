MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was sentenced to several years behind bars after robbing several gas stations across the southern part of the state.

39-year-old Devonti Wilson from Janesville was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for armed robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. He pleaded guilty to these charges on March 21, 2023.

On September 8, 2020, Wilson was said to have robbed a Lion’s Quick Mart in Janesville. During the robbery, he pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money and cigarettes. Wilson also told the clerk to “hurry up, or you’ll die.”

He then left the store with the money and cigarettes. Over the next three hours, Wilson committed similar armed robberies at a Kelley Williamson Mobil in Fitchburg, a 7-Eleven in Madison, and attempted a fourth armed robbery at a BP in Madison.

On September 10, 2020, Wilson committed four more robberies in Janesville. Within one hour, he robbed a Kwik Trip, a second Lion’s Quick Mart, a Tigermart Exxon, and a Walgreens. In each robbery, Wilson displayed a firearm toward an employee.

Shortly after the last robbery, police found Wilson in a vehicle near his home and arrested him without further incident. In his vehicle, authorities found bait bills from one of the convenience stores, cash, cartons of cigarettes, and a loaded 9mm firearm.

At the time of these offenses, Wilson had been convicted of multiple felony offenses and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was also on active state supervision in connection to a 2018 robbery with the use of force.

During Wilson’s sentencing, Judge William Conley remarked the amount of money he took from each store paled in comparison to the terrorism he imposed on each employee. Judge Conley stated a significant sentence was warranted in this case as no prior sentence had deterred Wilson from committing additional crimes.

Following his federal prison sentence, Wilson will be on supervised release for five years.