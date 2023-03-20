WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Winnebago County found two people dead inside a Wolf River home early Saturday morning and began what they called a ‘very active and ongoing investigation.’

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is now reporting the identities of the two victims as husband, 72-year-old David A. Metzig, and wife, 71-year-old, Jan C. Metzig.

Authorities say that the person of interest in the ‘suspicious’ deaths is in custody, however, they will not release information about the suspect until after an initial appearance in court.

No other details are available at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

Local Five will update this story as more information is released.