UPDATE: Pembine man sentenced for shooting wife in January

MONDAY 10/14/19 4:25 p.m.

PEMBINE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Pembine man accused of shooting his wife earlier this year was sentenced in Marinette County Court Monday.

Court records show 56-year-old Gary Rogge was found guilty due to no contest of first-degree reckless homicide of his wife, 63-year-old Shelley Erickson-Rogge in January.

Rogge has been sentenced to 40 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

Original story: Husband in Jail After Allegedly Killing Wife in Pembine

TUESDAY 1/15/19 5:46 p.m.

PEMBINE, Wis. (WFRV) — The name of the man who allegedly shot his wife was released today.

55-year-old Gary Rogge of Pembine called the Marinette County Sheriff saying he shot his wife, 63-year-old Shelley Erickson – Rogge.

Officers responded to Petite Lane in Pembine where they found Erickson – Rogge with a gunshot wound.

Rogge was arrested and is currently being held at the Marinette County Jail awaiting charges.

