Hush before the rush: Travelers hit local airports ahead of Christmas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it’s also the busiest for travel ahead of the Christmas holiday. “Here in Wisconsin, 2.1 million people are going to be traveling,” said Monny Hart of AAA.

At Appleton International Airport in Greenville, a family headed to Colorado spoke to Local 5’s Eric Richards. “Our son, daughter-in-law, and family are in Colorado. He is in the Army almost 20-years so we try to get there at Christmas,” explained Herman Griesbach of Appleton.

Griesbach, traveling with his grandchildren who were traveling for the first time, a little nervous but excited. “I’m very nervous, just because I’ve never flown before,” said Rebecca Malueg. Getting to the Airport was a priority for Griesbach. “I’d rather sit, than miss my plane.”

Picking up relatives proved to be a breeze for Ann Gasch of the Fox Valley. Her sister-in-law was flying in from Arizona. “She did call to say that they were taking off on time. In fact they left a little early, so I think she is expecting a good flight and will be here shortly,” said Gasch.

Meanwhile at Austin Straubel International, one woman who did not want to be identified said she was late getting her family to their flight. She appreciated the lack of a crowd. “It’s small, it’s easy to get through. That’s why I like it, because it’s fast and quick,” she said. Her family made the flight to Orlando, by way of Chicago.

If you are headed to the airport to fly out or pick someone up, remember face coverings are required inside and on your flight at all times.