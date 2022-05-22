(WFRV) – Residents in Calumet, Door, and Winnebago counties should expect to see some traffic impacts the week of May 23.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), maintenance crews will be working on making repairs to local roadways starting Monday.

Maintenance work will be as follows:

Calumet County

What/Where: Maintenance crews will be crack filling on eastbound and westbound US 10 between WIS 114 and County B

Maintenance crews will be crack filling on eastbound and westbound US 10 between WIS 114 and County B When: Monday, May 23 to Thursday, May 26 from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, May 23 to Thursday, May 26 from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Traffic Impact: A flagging operation will be used during repairs.

Door County

What/Where : Maintenance crews will be crack filling on northbound and southbound WIS 57 between WIS 42 and County T

: Maintenance crews will be crack filling on northbound and southbound WIS 57 between WIS 42 and County T When: Monday, May 23 to Thursday, May 26 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, May 23 to Thursday, May 26 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic Impact: A flagging operation will be used during repairs.

What/Where: Bridge maintenance will take place on the Maple-Oregon Bridge in Sturgeon Bay

Bridge maintenance will take place on the Maple-Oregon Bridge in Sturgeon Bay When: Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25 and Thursday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic Impact: A right lane closure will take place during repairs.

Winnebago County

What/Where: Bridge maintenance will take place on Wisconsin Avenue Bridge and Oregon Street Bridge in Oshkosh

Bridge maintenance will take place on Wisconsin Avenue Bridge and Oregon Street Bridge in Oshkosh When: Monday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 24 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 24 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic Impact: A right lane closure will take place during repairs.

For information regarding Northeast Region state highway construction projects visit https://projects.511wi.gov/region/northeast/