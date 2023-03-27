(WFRV) – A supermarket chain based in Iowa has issued a voluntary recall of a variety of one of its skillet meals that were distributed across eight states, including Wisconsin.

According to a release from Hy-Vee, Inc., it is recalling its Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (dairy) not listed in the product packaging.

Although there have not been any confirmed reports of any negative reactions due to the consumption of the product, Hy-Vee has voluntarily removed all affected entrees from its shelves.

The release states that Hy-Vee was made aware of the undeclared allergen on March 24 and the recall was initiated after reviewing the spice packet did not have the allergen declared on the packaging.

The affected products were distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores and Dollar Fresh Market stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

The recalled product is labeled as Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal and is packaged in a 5.2oz cardboard box, officials say.

The only Best By date that is being recalled is ‘FEB 08 24 Y18’ and this code can be found on top of the box. The recalled product also has a UPC of ‘0075450085520.’

Customers who are in possession of this product that have a dairy sensitivity should dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at (800) 772-4098 and anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.