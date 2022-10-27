ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new supermarket chain is set to open its doors in the village of Ashwaubenon, but not before hiring employees.

Hy-Vee is looking for more than 100 residents to help staff the new Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee store, located at 2395 South Oneida Street.

The store, one of Hy-Vee’s entirely reimagined grocery stores in its eight-state territory, and the first in the Green Bay area, is scheduled to open on November 8.

With a full service meat and seafood department alongside Mia Pizza, Wahlburgers, and Nori Sushi, Hy-Vee is set to change the game when it comes to Brown County grocery shopping.

The store is looking to fill part-time positions in the food service, meat, and seafood departments.

With benefits such as a 10% employee discount on groceries, free Hy-Vee Plus membership, exclusive fuel savings, flexible scheduling, weekly pay, holiday pay, and employer-sponsored insurance for both full and part-time employees, the company is hoping eager workers will interview for the positions.

Those interested can apply at hy-vee.com/careers by searching for Ashwaubenon for open positions.

Additionally, open interviews are being held Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday each week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bay Park Mall in the old GAP store location.