Hy-Vee obtains first liquor license necessary to turn old Bay Park Square Mall Shopko into a new store

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hy-Vee Corporation wants to give shoppers the full experience and in order to do that they need a variety of liquor licenses.

The floor plan provided to the Ashwaubenon Village Board shows a pub area and a wine and spirits store. The first step in the process for Hy-Vee was obtaining the proper beer and liquor license to allow for open alcoholic beverages in the designated pub and patio area.

Mary Kardoskee, the Village Board President in Ashwaubenon said, “The ‘Class B Liquor License’ for their food court and that is the first step in what they need to secure to be able to move forward with their project.”

“They will be creating about 125 full-time jobs, up to 500 total jobs. They will be putting about $20 million into the structure,” said Kardoskee.

The newly granted liquor license is one of the steps the store needs to check off before they start construction.

“They’ll have to bring their site plan to the site plan review committee then they’ll have to go to plan board,” said Kardoskee. “They’ll have to make sure they meet all the building requirements and our ordinances and then they’ll start working.”