ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new grocery store is opening its doors in Ashwaubenon. Customers say the store will serve as a one-stop shop for all their household needs.

Hy-Vee customer Denny Knutson says the new Hy-Vee store has everything he needs.

“They’ll offer you coffee, lunch, shopping, and you can get your pharmacy needs all in one place,” said Denny Knutson, a Hy-Vee customer.

Located on South Oneida Street, Hy-Vee is the newest grocery store in the village. Knutson says the location of the store is convenient for consumers.

“This area where our mall draws a lot of people from in and outside the area, so while they’re here visiting, going to the Packer’s stadium or whatever, they’ll do some shopping, stop and get lunch. This will draw a lot of people from the mall to be able to do all of what they need before they go home,” said Knutson.

Hy-Vee store director Mike Landuyt says the store has hired hundreds of locals to provide a joyful shopping experience to customers.

“We hired up to 604 employees, with 147 being full-time, so we’re bringing 604 new positions into this community. I think that is a great positive impact,” said Mike Landuyt, district store director Hy-Vee.

The location is only the sixth Hy-Vee store in the state, Landuyt says his staff is eager to help the community.

“We’re very proud to become a part of the Ashwaubenon and greater green bay community, and you know we’re just planning on being a part of this area for a very long time,” explained Landuyt.

The store is looking to hire even more people for more information, click here.