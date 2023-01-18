GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to an undeclared allergen it contains.

According to a media release, the pot roast dinners include an undeclared wheat allergen. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Hy-Vee was made aware that the gravy mix used in these meals, produced between December 26, 2022, and January 17, 2023, contain a wheat allergen that was not listed on the ingredients label.

The entrees were distributed to Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region, including Wisconsin. The meals come in either a small or medium plastic container with a clear lid and were available to purchase between December 27, 2022, and January 17, 2023.

UPC Variety & Size 0075450243772 ($5) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Corn – 11.6 oz (327 g) 0075450485394 ($10) Beef Pot Roast Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Carrots – 25.5 oz (723 g)

Hy-Vee has voluntarily removed all affected products from its shelves. Customers who purchased the product and have a wheat sensitivity should dispose of the product or return it for a full refund.

Any additional questions or concerns can be directed to the Hy-Vee customer service line at (800) 772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday.