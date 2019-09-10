Hy-Vee recalls 6,233 pounds of beef, chicken

(WFRV) — The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Services says Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary is recalling approximately 6,233 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the USDA, the products contain milk, which is not declared on the product label.

The products were produced on September 7 and 8 this year.

The following products are subject to the recall:

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime MONGOLIAN-STYLE BEEF” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime BEEF WITH BROCCOLI” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime CASHEW CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime SWEET ORANGE CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with a Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime GENERAL CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

20-oz. plastic packages of “HyVee. mealtime SESAME CHICKEN” bearing lot code 19250 with a Best If Used By date of 09/14/19 and lot code 19251 with Best If Used By date of 09/15/19.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 51558” or “P-51558” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials say the items were shipped to retail locations in Wisconsin as well as Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact Hy-Vee Customer Care Representatives at (800) 722-4098.