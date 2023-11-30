GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) is looking for local kids to become ‘winter heroes’ by joining the Hydro Helpers program.

The GBMFD is partnering with Green Bay Water, and Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe for the heartwarming community initiative that invites local kids to ‘adopt’ a fire hydrant to play a crucial role this winter.

The initiative invites kids from Green Bay, Allouez, and Bellevue to keep a fire hydrant clear of snow and report any possible damages.

The reward for their dedication? Hydrant-shaped cookies and appreciation certificates from Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe.

Along the way, kids will learn responsibility and earn a more valued sense of community.

More information about the Hydro Helper program, as well as the ability to sign up, can be found here.