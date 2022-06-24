Wisconsin Department of Transportation logo with the Leo Frigo bridge.

FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 5:29 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All southbound lanes on I-41 at Hwy 47, are now open.

According to WisDOT, all northbound lanes on I-41 at Hwy 47 remain closed due to a crash.

Traffic remains affected from Richmond Street to WIS 441 South.

Local 5 will provide more details when they become available.

Original Story: I-41 closed in both directions at WIS 47, due to a crash

FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 5:04 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are blocked in both directions on I-41 near Richmond Street and Ballard Road due to a crash.

According to WisDOT, the crash occurred near the on-ramp from WIS 47 and happened around 4:30 p.m.

Officials expect it to take 2 hours to clear.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is handling the incident.

Local 5 will provide more details when they become available.