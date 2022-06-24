FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 5:29 p.m.
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All southbound lanes on I-41 at Hwy 47, are now open.
According to WisDOT, all northbound lanes on I-41 at Hwy 47 remain closed due to a crash.
Traffic remains affected from Richmond Street to WIS 441 South.
Local 5 will provide more details when they become available.
Original Story: I-41 closed in both directions at WIS 47, due to a crash
FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 5:04 p.m.
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are blocked in both directions on I-41 near Richmond Street and Ballard Road due to a crash.
According to WisDOT, the crash occurred near the on-ramp from WIS 47 and happened around 4:30 p.m.
Officials expect it to take 2 hours to clear.
The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is handling the incident.
