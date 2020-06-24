UPDATE: I-41 south of De Pere reopens following crash

WEDNESDAY 6/24/2020 1:21 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials say all lanes of I-41 northbound and southbound are back open after a crash south of De Pere.

The incident initially closed all four lanes at around 12:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on those involved in the incident.

Original Story: I-41 closed in both directions south of De Pere due to crash

WEDNESDAY 6/24/2020 12:45 p.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash along I-41 near County S south of De Pere has closed all lanes in both directions.

Officials say I-41 may be closed for two hours as crews respond to the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to take an alternative route. For southbound traffic, exit at County S, take the frontage road to County U, and return to I-41. For northbound traffic, exit at County U, take the frontage road to County S, and head back to I-41.

There is no word yet on how many vehicles are involved.

