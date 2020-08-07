UPDATE: Crash on I-41 south of Neenah cleared

FRIDAY 8/7/2020 2:00 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41 southbound that caused traffic delays Friday has been cleared.

No additional details regarding the crash have been released at this time.

FRIDAY 8/7/2020 12:31 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41 southbound is blocking the outer lanes of the highway near Breezewood Lane.

Officials say the crash happened around noon on Friday.

Crews are expected to be on scene of the crash for about two hours.

No other details are immediately available.

