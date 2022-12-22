THURSDAY, 12/22/2022 – 9:59 a.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed part of I-41 northbound in Outagamie County earlier on Thursday.

According to WisDOT, the left lane on I-41 in Kaukauna is now cleared and open for travel.

No other details about the incident have been provided at this time.

Original Story: I-41 northbound crash in Kaukauna closes left lane

THURSDAY, 12/22/2022 – 9:27 a.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The left lane on I-41 northbound is closed in Outagamie County due to a crash.

According to WisDOT, the incident happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is handling the incident and expects the lane to be closed for roughly an hour.

No other information about the crash has been provided.

Local 5 will update this story when new details are provided.