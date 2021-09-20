FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

I-41 Northbound lanes near Appleton are closed due to crash

Local News

UPDATE crash on i41 with bus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- The WisDOT Traffic Management Center announced on Monday, September 20, that two lanes on the I-41 heading Northbound are temporarily closed.

The reason for the closure is due to a crash in Outagamie County.

The report places the crash near Wisconsin Avenue, near Appleton, that is estimated to have occurred around 4:30 p.m. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is the Department handling the crash. They believe the incident will last for about two hours.

Local Five will update this story as new details involving the incident are made public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

