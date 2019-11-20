GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Update: I-41 northbound near Ashland in Ashwaubenon reopened

WEDNESDAY 11/20/19 5:29 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — The crash on I-41 northbound in Ashwaubenon has been cleared, according to officials.

A Wednesday evening crash caused the two right lanes of the high way to be closed down.

It took crews less than 45 minutes to reopen all lanes of traffic.

I-41 northbound near Ashland in Ashwaubenon backing up due to crash

WEDNESDAY 11/20/19 5:02 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — Officials say the two right lanes of I-41 northbound just passed the Ashland Avenue exit are closed.

A crash near mile marker 163.6 is expected to cause traffic backups for about two hours.

Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.

