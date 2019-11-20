Update: I-41 northbound near Ashland in Ashwaubenon reopened

WEDNESDAY 11/20/19 5:29 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — The crash on I-41 northbound in Ashwaubenon has been cleared, according to officials.

A Wednesday evening crash caused the two right lanes of the high way to be closed down.

It took crews less than 45 minutes to reopen all lanes of traffic.

WEDNESDAY 11/20/19 5:02 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — Officials say the two right lanes of I-41 northbound just passed the Ashland Avenue exit are closed.

A crash near mile marker 163.6 is expected to cause traffic backups for about two hours.

Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.