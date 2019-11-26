GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: I-41 northbound near Lawrence reopened

UPDATE: TUESDAY 11/26/19 5:45 p.m.

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – Interstate 41 northbound at Larry Lane near Lawrence has been reopened.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the accident was cleared at 5:44 p.m., 48 minutes after the initial incident.

The Lawerence Fire Department was the agency that responded to the call.

I-41 northbound near Larry Lane slow-moving following crash

ORIGINAL STORY: TUESDAY 11/26/19 5:14 p.m.

Wisconsin DOT says I-41 northbound at Larry Lane near Lawrence is slow-moving due to a crash.

Officials say the left lane on I-41 northbound just north of Larry Lane is affected.

Local 5 will provide updates as they become available.

