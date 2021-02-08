UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-41 northbound ramp in Ashwaubenon

MONDAY 2/8/2021 9:40 a.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-41 northbound ramp from WIS-172 are now open after a crash closed the right lane for around an hour.

ORIGINAL: I-41 northbound ramp in Ashwaubenon has right lane closed due to crash

MONDAY 2/8/2021 9:03 a.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on the I-41 northbound ramp from WIS-172 has closed the right lane.

According to officials, the estimated duration of the closure is expected to be one hour.

First responders are on the scene.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.