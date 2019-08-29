FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

I-41 SB closed, police on scene of crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Traffic on I-41 Southbound has been brought to a near halt Thursday morning following a crash at Ballard Road.

Little is known about the crash itself, which happened at around 7:30 a.m. All lanes of I-41 has been closed from 441 to Richmond Street. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure could last for at least two hours. Authorities are advising drivers to use alternate routes at this time.

