WEDNESDAY 7/3/19 6:06 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Grand Chute Police say all lanes of I-41 southbound are back open after being closed for buckling roadways.

**UPDATE** All lanes are back open! — Grand Chute Police (@GrandChutePD) July 3, 2019

I-41 South buckling in Grand Chute

WEDNESDAY 7/3/19 5:03 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Heads up, drivers.

Grand Chute Police say the right lane of I-41 south is buckling north of Prospect Avenue.

Officials are asking commuters to find an alternate route while traveling tonight.