DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of I-41 South in De Pere have been reopened and the crash/fire scene has been cleared.

WisDOT reports that the incident occurred around 8:50 Tuesday morning and was cleared by 10:12 a.m.

There is still no word on what led to either the crash or the fire.

There is also no word on if anyone was injured at the scene.

Local Five will update this story if more information is released.

Tuesday, April 11, 10:09 a.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The left lane of I-41 South has been reopened after a crash that led to a fire caused all lanes to be closed.

According to a report from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash occurred at 8:50 Tuesday morning.

The two right lanes are expected to be closed for about two hours while crews continue to clear the scene.

No other details are known at this time.

Local Five will continue to update this story.

Tuesday, April 11, 9:22 a.m.

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 South in De Pere is currently closed due to what appears to be a crash that led to a trailer catching on fire.

The fire is reported to be just after the ramp from Ashland Avenue.

At the moment there is no word on what caused the trailer to catch on fire.

The closure is expected to last two hours while crews clear the scene. As of now, drivers should look to find alternate routes.

A suggested route is to go west on Main Ave. to south on Packerland Dr. to east on Scheuring Rd. to I-41 South.

No other details are available and Local Five will update this story when more information is released