THURSDAY, 2/16/2023 – 5:42 p.m.

OAKFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down I-41 south in Fond du Lac County for multiple hours on Thursday.

According to WisDOT, the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic have reopened.

No additional information was provided.

Original story: Car carrier crashes on I-41 in Fond du Lac County, southbound lanes closed

THURSDAY, 2/16/2023, 3:36 p.m.

OAKFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at County Highway F in Fond du Lac County.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened around 3:04 p.m., and all southbound lanes between County B and County F are blocked due to the accident.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene working to clear the area. WisDOT expects it to take over two hours before all lanes reopen on I-41 southbound.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries, but the weather in southern Wisconsin has caused issues in Fond du Lac County this afternoon.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.