I-41 southbound near 172 in Green Bay blocked due to crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of I-41 southbound near Oneida Street/WIS 172 are blocked due to a “serious crash with injuries,” according to authorities.
The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.
Officials say the roadway could be closed for more than two hours as crews investigate the incident.
