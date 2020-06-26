I-41 southbound near 172 in Green Bay blocked due to crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of I-41 southbound near Oneida Street/WIS 172 are blocked due to a “serious crash with injuries,” according to authorities.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the roadway could be closed for more than two hours as crews investigate the incident.

Serious crash with injuries 41 SB near Oneida/172. Please avoid the area. — Brown County Sheriff (@sheriffbc) June 26, 2020

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5