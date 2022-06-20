MONDAY, 6/20/2022, 7:02 p.m.

WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has provided an update on the crash in Manitowoc County on I-43 at Mile Marker 158.

According to WisDOT, the crash that happened around 6:10 p.m. is cleared and all lanes are now open to motorists.

The crash took the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office just under one hour to clear.

I-43 backed up in Manitowoc County, crash closes all lanes

MONDAY, 6/20/2022, 6:30 p.m.

WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – Manitowoc County is seeing traffic buildup due to a crash on I-43 at mile marker 158.

WisDOT said all lanes are blocked going north around County V. The crash reportedly happened around 6:10 p.m. and will likely take two hours to clear.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is responding. Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.